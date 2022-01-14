Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $512,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $164.44 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.53 and its 200-day moving average is $219.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.04.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,153 shares of company stock worth $66,520,760 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.