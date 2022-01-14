Pier Capital LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pier Capital LLC cut its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Crocs worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.56.

CROX traded down $6.09 on Friday, hitting $119.78. 55,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

