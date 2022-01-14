Pier Capital LLC Purchases 11,116 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of LHC Group worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

