Pier Capital LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. WNS comprises 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the third quarter valued at $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WNS by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in WNS by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.81. 7,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. WNS has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $91.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

