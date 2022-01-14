Pier Capital LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Pier Capital LLC cut its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Semtech comprises approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Semtech worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,909. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. 14,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

