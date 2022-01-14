Pier Capital LLC Sells 57,690 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,690 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

PZZA traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. 6,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -291.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.12. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

