Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 485,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.72. 37,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.