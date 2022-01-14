PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 242.6% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.99. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
