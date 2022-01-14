PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 242.6% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.99. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.