Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 137 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after buying an additional 79,080 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 19.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after buying an additional 141,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $117.50 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.93.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

