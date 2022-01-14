Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 3,785.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,601. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

