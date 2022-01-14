Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 260,844.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $455.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $563.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.74. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.