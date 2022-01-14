Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $213,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 251,079 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 233,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 73,787 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 184,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $23.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.

