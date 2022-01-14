Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

