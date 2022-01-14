Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $126,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $125.32 and a one year high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $3,704,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

