Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upstart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

UPST opened at $109.25 on Friday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 732.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 71.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,697,866 shares of company stock valued at $348,940,854 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

