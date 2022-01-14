Piper Sandler Cuts TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Price Target to $2.50

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that TMC the metals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 811,895 shares of company stock worth $1,642,700 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.