Piper Sandler Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $125.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,836 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

