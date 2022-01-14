Pitcairn Co. Acquires 137 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 41.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $327.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

