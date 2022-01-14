Pitcairn Co. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

