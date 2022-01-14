Pitcairn Co. Has $811,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

CE stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

