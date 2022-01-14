Pitcairn Co. Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

