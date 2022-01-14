Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,576 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

ILMN stock opened at $399.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.