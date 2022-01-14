Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,037 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

NYSE:AON opened at $280.43 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $202.32 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

