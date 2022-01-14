Pitcairn Co. Sells 515 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,729 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Perficient by 14.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Perficient by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT opened at $105.12 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

