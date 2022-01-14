Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

