Plains All American Pipeline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,133 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 155% compared to the average volume of 3,191 call options.

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 278,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,452. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

