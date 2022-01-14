Planet Fitness, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.