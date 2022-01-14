Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 437,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.