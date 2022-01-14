Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $287.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.33 and a 200 day moving average of $288.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.