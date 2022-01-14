PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

