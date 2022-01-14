Playcent (PCNT) One Day Volume Tops $39,087.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $39,087.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00057958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

