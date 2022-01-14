Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

PSTI opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

