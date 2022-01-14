PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 18,145 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $32.17 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.

