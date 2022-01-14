PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,865 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 209,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $231,000.

AWI stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

