PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $752,000 Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 837.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 118,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 104,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,650,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,773,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

