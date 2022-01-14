PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $847,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

