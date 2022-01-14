PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVV. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $36.02 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

