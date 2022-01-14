PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.