Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

