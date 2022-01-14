Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PWWBF opened at 0.60 on Wednesday. Powerband Solutions has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 1.24.
Powerband Solutions Company Profile
Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Powerband Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerband Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.