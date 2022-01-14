PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,448.24

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,448.24 ($19.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,380 ($18.73). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,384 ($18.79), with a volume of 4,042 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.42) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £588.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,381.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,446.50.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

