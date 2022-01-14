Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives $57.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.70.

PRDSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004. Prada has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

