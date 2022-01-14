Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDS. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

PDS stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

