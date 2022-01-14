Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ POAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,203. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.