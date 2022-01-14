Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Gap Down to $31.86

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.86, but opened at $31.01. Premier Financial shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 1,725 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

