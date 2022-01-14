Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

