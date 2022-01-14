Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 33,900 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mosaic by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. 250,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,286. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

