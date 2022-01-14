Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,352,000 after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.70.

URI stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.61. 9,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $228.22 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

