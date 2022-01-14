Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

