Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $33.67 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $33,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $126.75. 53,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.